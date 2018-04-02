Mo. Lags in Students Taking College Credit Exams

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri ranks near the back of the pack nationally in the number of high school students taking tests for college credit. But those who do are faring well.

A report Wednesday by the College Board shows that nearly one-third of the nation's 2012 graduates from public high schools took its Advanced Placement tests, and nearly one-fifth received a passing score that often results in college credit.

Missouri ranked 48th nationally in the percentage of students participating in the program, but it had a higher proportion getting passing scores.

State Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro says the number of Missouri students who successfully completed Advanced Placement tests more than doubled since 2002, but she says the state must help more students benefit from the courses.