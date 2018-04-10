Mo Law Enforcement seeks $30 million for 30th year anniversary

JEFFERSON CITY - Every year the Missouri Law Enforcement works to raise money for Special Olympics. Last year, it raised $2.4 million for Missouri Special Olympics, and this year it is determined to raise a lot more.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of raising money for special Olympics, Missouri Law Enforcement aims to raise 30 million dollars.

Jefferson City Police Department contributes by fundraising events such as the Polar Bear Plunge, Tip a Cop, Cops on Top, and Over the Edge. All the money raised stays locally in Missouri and goes towards the athletes to help them play in sporting events at the Olympics Summer Games.

Sergeant Jason Payne has organized the events for two years. The most recent event held was the Torch Run, where officers and Special Olympics athletes pound the pavement across Jeff City carrying the torch to the Summer Games.

Payne said the special connection to the athletes is the best part of the Torch Run.

"You get to see the law enforcement side interacting with the athletes," Payne said. "Seeing what that brings to those guys and gals faces is just enough for anyone to want to participate and do this and come out every year." Derek Sandbothe is one of the athletes who has ran in the Torch Run for the past nine years. He feels it is important to give back to Special Olympics by running alongside law enforcement.

"I just try and do as much as I can to give back to the organization that's given me so much to live for," Sandbothe said.

Sandbothe also volunteers with the Jefferson City Police on the Community Action Team. He said having the connection with the officers both on and off duty gives him a chance to open up more and interact with the community as a whole.

"It gives me a chance to really shine and show others what athletes can do. Not only as competitors but as outside individuals as well."

Missouri Law Enforcement will have until the end of the year to make their $30 million goal.