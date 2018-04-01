Mo. Lawmaker Draws Support for Drone Spy Ban

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri proposal to ban spy-in-sky drones is drawing support from agricultural groups, a family lobbyist and the American Civil Liberties Union.

A House committee heard testimony Tuesday on legislation by Rep. Casey Guernsey that would outlaw the use of unmanned aircraft to conduct surveillance on individuals or property. The bill would grant an exception only for law enforcement agencies that obtain a warrant.

Guernsey, a Republican from Bethany, says his measure was prompted by concerns over an Environmental Protection Agency initiative that used small airplanes to look for pollution problems at cattle farms in Iowa and Nebraska. But Guernsey's bill would not prohibit the EPA flights because they were not conducted by drone aircraft.

Bill supporters said they view drone surveillance aircraft as an invasion of privacy rights.