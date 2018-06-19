Mo. Lawmaker Says He is Gay, Denounces School Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican Missouri House member has publicly announced he's gay and is calling on GOP leaders to end legislation that would limit discussion of sexual orientation in public schools.

Rep. Zachary Wyatt held a Capitol news conference Wednesday at which he said he was disclosing his sexual orientation for the first time. Wyatt and several other lawmakers denounced a bill that would prohibit teaching, extracurricular activities or materials that discuss sexual orientation unless they relate to the scientific facts about human reproduction.

The bill appears unlikely to pass before the session ends, but has generated attention. Comedian Stephen Colbert mocked the Missouri proposal on his television show.

Republican Rep. Steve Cookson sponsored the bill and says he won't withdraw it.