Mo. Lawmaker Seeks Special Session on Tax Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY - The lead sponsor of a Missouri income tax cut wants Gov. Jay Nixon to call a special session so lawmakers can address some of the governor's concerns about the bill.



Republican House member T. J. Berry, of Kearney, said Thursday that he wants Nixon to call a special session to run concurrently with the veto session scheduled to start Sept. 11.



Nixon vetoed 29 bills this year, including Berry's bill cutting income taxes. Republican legislative leaders hope to override the veto.



Berry says a special session would allow lawmakers to pass a new tax cut measure fixing three of the concerns cited by Nixon. Berry says lawmakers could clarify that none of the tax cuts apply retroactively and remove sections imposing state sales taxes on prescription drugs and textbooks.