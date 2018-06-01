Mo. Lawmaker Wants Tax Exemption for Old Cars

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Buying an older car could become more economical in Missouri.

A state senator filed a bill Thursday that would exempt decade-old cars from sales taxes on the titling of the motor vehicle.

Under the bill, a 2004 model bought in 2014 would be exempted from sales taxes.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike Parson, of Bolivar. He says that some people can't afford new cars, and that vehicles in service for 10 years have already had taxes paid on them.

It has not yet been referred to a Senate committee.