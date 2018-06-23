MO Lawmaker Wants to Tap Reserves for Disasters

JEFFERSON CITY - The top budget official in the Missouri House is proposing to use up to $150 million from state's rainy day fund for disaster relief.

House Budget Chairman Ryan Silvey has filed legislation to tap the reserve fund, even though Gov. Jay Nixon did not include the topic on the agenda for this week's special session.

Silvey acknowledged Wednesday that his legislation would be unconstitutional because it's outside the scope of Nixon's agenda. But the Republican from Kansas City hopes Nixon will expand the agenda.

Nixon has pledged up to $150 million to recover from this year's tornadoes and floods. But a Nixon spokesman said the state still does not know the full cost, and it is too soon to discuss whether it's necessary to tap the rainy day fund.