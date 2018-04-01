Mo Lawmakers Approve Additional $131M For Budget

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has given final approval to a bill that authorizes an additional $131 million of expenditures in the current budget.

The annual supplemental budget bill includes about $70 million from general state tax revenues, with much of the rest coming from the federal government.

About $31 million would go to public schools to help make up for a shortfall in expected revenues from casino taxes in the budget year ending June 30. Nearly $32 million of additional federal and state money would help pay for home and community services in the Medicaid program. Nearly $10 million would go to the state foster care system.

The bill also includes $40 million in federal stimulus funds to help medical providers implement electronic health records.