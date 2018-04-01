Mo. Lawmakers Approve Election Changes

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a bill clarifying the way a vacancy is filled in the office of lieutenant governor.

Current law lets the governor appoint a replacement for a secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, auditor or a U.S. senator who leaves office. But there's been uncertainty on how to replace a lieutenant governor if he or she steps down.

The legislation would put the office on the ballot at the next general election. Until then, the departing lieutenant governor's top aide would perform the office's ministerial duties.

The lieutenant governor's duties as Senate president would be handled by the Senate president pro tem, who is a state senator.

The House and Senate both passed the bill Friday.