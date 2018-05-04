Mo. Lawmakers Approve Veterans Court Measure
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers have approved legislation allowing expansion of special courts to handle cases involving current and former military personnel with mental health or substance abuse issues.
The state already has a small number of what are known as veterans treatment courts. The bill sent to Gov. Jay Nixon on Thursday would allow all judicial circuits to create them.
The measure also provides for cases to be transferred to circuits with veterans treatment courts from circuits without them if all parties agree.
Defendants whose cases are handled in such courts could be referred to substance abuse and mental health treatment.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol City High School is set to open in August of 2019, and with it will come... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia residents will have another park to play in soon. Build This Town, a Columbia campaign for... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A mother is outraged that it took more than eight months for a Kansas City man,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Washington University says it is looking into whether grant money was misused after a former political... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens filed a motion Friday to waive a jury trial, which if granted... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies have identified the body found on a road near Tebbetts in late March as a man... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A University of Missouri student has been arrested in Texas in a shooting that wounded a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Deputies confirmed they found a woman who went missed early Friday, and that she's safe and getting treatment.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The sister of a slain 14-year-old St. Louis boy says he was friends with the 13-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly Columbia shooting. Police said in a news release that 43-year-old... More >>
in
FULTON - Two people were arrested in connection to a stolen car out of Columbia in January 2018. According... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man who was shown on video being hit and kneed by Kansas City police... More >>
in
FULTON - Educators in Callaway County identified a total of 140 students from four middle schools who missed more than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An attempted armed robbery in Columbia led to an arrest, with two suspects still at large. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly has called a special session to consider disciplinary actions against Gov. Eric Greitens.... More >>
in
FULTON -Fulton police officers arrested 57-year-old Judy Ann Dickens for reportedly knowing her grandchild was being sexually abused. While... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said an MU student suspected in an April 26 shooting was arrested Wednesday in Ward... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Football Head Coach Barry Odom was recognized today as the "Champion" of SafetyNet of Missouri. ... More >>
in