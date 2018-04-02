Mo. Lawmakers Back Changes to River Management

JEFFERSON CITY - Several members of Missouri's U.S. House delegation are backing legislation requiring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to adjust water levels in upstream reservoirs on the Missouri River to prevent massive flooding downstream. The legislation would require the corps to drain the storage reservoirs to lower levels before water starts to rise in the spring.

Iowa Congressman Steve King is bill's main sponsor. His Missouri co-sponsors are Democrat Emanuel Cleaver and Republicans Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves and Blaine Luetkemeyer, whose congressional districts all include a stretch of the river.