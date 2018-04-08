Mo. Lawmakers Convening in Annual Veto Session

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are convening Wednesday in an annual session to consider overriding vetoes by Gov. Jay Nixon.



Nixon vetoed 14 bills approved during this year's regular session.



Some senators have talked of attempting to override his veto of a bill that moves Missouri's presidential primary from February to March and gets rid of June as a potential date for local elections.



Nixon has said the bill could also prevent write-in candidates in some local elections and require costly special elections -- instead of gubernatorial appointments -- to fill vacancies in statewide offices.



The governor has asked lawmakers to approve a separate bill changing the presidential primary during a special session that also is occurring this week. That change is needed to comply with political party guidelines.