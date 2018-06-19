Mo. Lawmakers Look to Renew Ticket to Work

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers are pressing to renew a program that provides Medicaid coverage to disabled workers who otherwise would earn too much to qualify for government-funded health care.

The Ticket to Work program covers more than 1,300 Missouri residents but is due to expire this August. Legislation endorsed Monday by a Senate committee would renew the program through August 2019.

The program covers disabled workers with incomes up to three times the federal poverty level, or more than $34,000 for an individual. It requires them to pay a premium on a sliding scale that tops out at 6 percent of their income.

To go to the governor, the bill still must be passed in the same form by the Senate and House before the session ends Friday.