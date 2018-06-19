Mo. Lawmakers Propose Plan for Fulton Hospital

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri House members are offering a proposal to pay for a new facility on the Fulton State Hospital campus.

Budget Committee Chairman Rick Stream said Monday the plan calls for issuing bonds and paying them off over five years. Stream, a Republican, says the payments would cost about $47 million per year.

The Fulton State Hospital is Missouri's only maximum-security psychiatric facility and the oldest public mental health facility west of the Mississippi River.

Gov. Jay Nixon has proposed issuing bonds through a state development board and paying them off through annual legislative appropriations. Lawmakers said Monday their proposal would save money by paying off the debt more quickly.

A Nixon spokesman says the governor's office applauds Stream for working on a plan to address the hospital.