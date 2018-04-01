Mo. Lawmakers Seek to Bolster Senior Protections

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - People who use their influence to take financial advantage of elderly and disabled Missourians could face criminal charges under a bill on Gov. Jay Nixon's desk.

It's already a crime in Missouri to financially exploit the elderly or disabled through deception, force or intimidation.

Legislatures voted this year to expand the law by making it illegal to use "undue influence" to exploit an elderly or disabled person's pain or state of mind for financial gain. That language is aimed partly at improper uses of a power of attorney, guardianship and conservatorship.

Supporters say the new provisions would eliminate a gap in Missouri's laws against financial abuse.