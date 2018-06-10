Mo. Lawmakers Take New Tactic on Cellphone Towers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - After getting stymied in court, many telecommunications companies are supporting a new approach in the Missouri Legislature to try to limit local restrictions on cellphone towers.

A Senate commerce committee heard testimony Tuesday on five separate bills limiting city regulations on cellphone towers, utility poles and right-of-way rules.

All of the measures were rolled into a single bill that passed last year. But it was struck down last fall by Cole County Circuit Judge Pat Joyce for violating the Missouri Constitution's single-subject requirement for legislation.

Supporters of the legislation say it's needed to curtail a patchwork of city regulations that can hinder the expansion of high-speed Internet service.

But cities say it undermines their ability to protect property values through local zoning and land use requirements.