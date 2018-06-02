Mo. Lawmakers to Consider Infrastructure Measures

JEFFERSON CITY - Proposals to boost funding for transportation and to pay for various construction projects are likely to take a step forward at the Missouri Capitol.

A House committee plans to vote Tuesday on a plan that could call for $1.2 billion worth of bonds, and the full Senate is preparing to debate a sales tax proposal that would raise nearly $8 billion over a decade to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects.

The bonding package could involve money for college campuses, state parks, the state Capitol, rural water projects, K-12 schools and economic development initiatives. The transportation measure would raise Missouri's sales tax by 1 percentage point while freezing the gas tax rate and barring existing roads from becoming toll roads.

Both ideas ultimately would require voter approval.