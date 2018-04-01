Mo. Lawmakers to Review Driver's Licenses

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers are focusing on how documents are handled when people seek driver's licenses.

The attention comes after a lawsuit was filed this week. A southeastern Missouri man sought to update his license with a permit to carry concealed weapons and was told the application, birth certificate and residency documents would be scanned and saved.

The lawsuit contends private information is being collected, retained and disseminated to a third party and the federal government.

Newly proposed House legislation would prohibit the Revenue Department from scanning personal documents and transferring them to an out-of-state database. A House committee chairman also plans to investigate.

The Revenue Department recently altered driver's licenses and the process for issuing them to reduce identity theft and fraud risk. Documents now are scanned, and new licenses are mailed.