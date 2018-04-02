Mo. Lawyers Group Recommends Voters Oust Judge

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Bar is recommending that voters oust a St. Louis County judge from the bench.

The attorneys' association recommended Wednesday that Associate Circuit Judge Dale Hood should not be retained in the November elections. The group recommended that all 50 of the other appellate and trial court judges up for retention elections this year should keep their jobs.

Hood did not immediately return a phone message left Wednesday at his office.

The lawyers' group gave him low rankings in virtually every category of its analysis, including fairness and impartiality and whether he bases decisions on evidence and arguments.

Two years ago, the bar gave a negative recommendation to St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge Judy Draper, but voters retained her anyway by 55 percent of the vote.