Mo. Legislators Naming More Bills for Children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - There are Bryce and Cade, Chloe and Sahara, and Jonathan, too.

All have bills named after them that were sent to Missouri Governor Jay Nixon.

The trend of naming bills for children appears to have gained steam this year in the Missouri Legislature, even though some similar efforts have stalled elsewhere.

Two Missouri bills would provide educational grants for autistic children (Bryce) and create a state physical fitness challenge for students (Cade). Both are named after grandsons of Rep. Dwight Scharnhorst, a Republican from suburban St. Louis.

Other bills would require a particular heart disease screening for infants (Chloe), create a donation check-off box for pediatric cancer research on state tax forms (Sahara) and require judges to consider juvenile detention for more teens convicted of adult crimes (Jonathan).