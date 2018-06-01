Mo. Legislature Plans Full Day Despite Storm

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Snow, bitter cold and high winds are not enough for a snow day at the Missouri Capitol.

Some committee hearings were canceled Tuesday as several inches of snow blanketed Jefferson City. But the House and Senate both planned to be in session Wednesday.

Lawmakers planned a full slate of hearings and testimony about legislation, at least from witnesses able to reach the capital city amid the high winds and falling temperatures expected to follow Tuesday's snowfall.