Mo. Man Accused of Beating Son With Baseball Bat

FORISTELL, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis-area man on five years of probation for assaulting his son is jailed on $100,000 bond, this time accused of beating the 11-year-old boy with a baseball bat.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors in St. Charles County charged 46-year-old Mark Calloni on Monday with child abuse.

Police allege that the Foristell man attacked his son for unknown reasons late Friday, repeatedly striking him in the head with a wooden baseball bat. Authorities also accuse Calloni of tackling the boy and pinning him to the ground when the child tried to flee.

The boy managed to escape to a neighbor's house, where authorities were contacted. He was treated at a hospital.

A message seeking comment was left Monday at Calloni's home.