Mo. Man Accused of Killing Jail Cellmate

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A northwest Missouri man convicted of murdering his young son is now accused of killing a fellow jail inmate.

KQTV reports 29-year-old Tony King, of Bethany, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Michael Bozarth. They shared a cell at the Buchanan County Jail, where Bozarth was found strangled the morning of June 11.

King was awaiting sentencing for the January 2012 death of 7-year-old Jeremiah Lamm, whose body was found in their burned-out mobile home in Harrison County. King was found guilty last month of first-degree murder, arson and felony child abuse.

Bozarth, a registered sex offender from St. Joseph, was sentenced in January to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and remained in custody on other pending charges.