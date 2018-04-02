Mo. Man Accused, Sought in Deadly Shooting

VENICE, Ill. - Authorities are seeking a St. Louis man in connection with a southwestern Illinois home invasion and exchange of gunfire that killed an alleged accomplice and wounded two other people.

Prosecutors in Madison County have charged 26-year-old Michael Fedrick with 21 felony counts, including first-degree murder, home invasion, residential burglary and armed robbery.

Authorities say the shooting happened Friday in Venice when Fedrick and 25-year-old Russell Battle of St. Louis allegedly forced their way into the house.

Investigators say Battle was shot in the abdomen. His body was found in the basement.

Two occupants of the home were wounded.

Fedrick later was treated at a St. Louis hospital but fled with his leg in an air splint.