Mo. Man Charged After Son Brings Gun to School

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - The father of a 7-year-old St. Joseph boy who brought a loaded handgun to school has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 28-year-old James Mueller was filed Wednesday, one day after the child brought the weapon to Lindbergh Elementary School.

A teacher confiscated the gun after spotting the boy showing it to friends. Police said the boy never threatened anyone.

Missouri law prohibits firearms possession by convicted felons. Mueller pleaded guilty in 2005 to a felony drug charge.

Mueller was being held Wednesday on $20,000 bond. Online court records did not list a defense lawyer, and no phone number for Mueller could be found.