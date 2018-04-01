Mo. Man Charged in Drive-By Shooting of 4-Year-Old

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man on probation for a drug conviction has been charged with wounding a 4-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Nathaniel J. Pool of Ferguson was charged Sunday with six counts of first-degree assault and seven counts of armed criminal action. He's jailed on a $200,000 cash bail.

No information is listed in online records, and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

Police say Pool fired shots Thursday night from a passing car, injuring the girl as she walked up the steps of a home with her mother. Police say the girl was an unintended victim and that the target was standing nearby. Witnesses identified Pool as the shooter.

The girl was released Friday from a hospital.