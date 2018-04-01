Mo. Man Charged with Abducting, Assaulting Woman

JOPLIN, Mo. - Authorities allege a southwest Missouri man held a 65-year-old woman captive for two days while he sexually assaulted her and played Russian roulette with her.

Fifty-six-year-old Ricky Dale Casteel is charged with multiple felonies, including forcible rape and felonious restraint. He is jailed in Newton County. Court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

The Joplin Globe reports that Casteel was arrested Friday after the woman sought an order of protection.

Sheriff Ken Copeland says Casteel and the alleged victim went out several times before he pulled a knife on her after a Nov. 18 argument. He is accused of tying her to a bed at night and tethering her to him during the day.

Authorities says the woman didn't seek help until Casteel threatened her again Thursday.