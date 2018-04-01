Mo. Man Charged with Placing Baby's Body in Concrete

By: The Associated Press

PLEASANT HILL (AP) - A west-central Missouri man is charged with disposing of a baby's body by placing it in a bucket that he then filled with concrete.

Cass County authorities said that Matthew Scroggs of Pleasant Hill was charged Thursday with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with a vehicle.

Police had received a tip about the baby before they went to Scroggs' home in November to investigate reports of drugs and a stolen car.

Officers saw the bucket in the garage during a search for the drugs.

A probable cause statement says Scroggs told investigators that he put the boy's body in a bucket and filled it with concrete after the child was stillborn in October of 2013.

The results of an autopsy are pending.