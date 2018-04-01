Mo. Man Charged With Robbing Kansas Banks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with holding up four northeastern Kansas banks at gunpoint and trying to rob one of them a second time.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 54-year-old Charles E. Shaw, of Kansas City, Mo., was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kan.

The indictment charges Shaw with robbing Kaw Valley State Bank in Topeka in October 2010 and the Main Street Credit Union in Leavenworth the following month. He's also accused of holding up Citizens National Bank in Leavenworth in February 2011 and the Educational Credit Union in Topeka in December 2011 - and attempting to rob the credit union again six weeks later.

Court records did not list an attorney for Shaw on Thursday.