Mo. Man Convicted of Killing Infant Son

JOPLIN (AP) - A southwest Missouri man who claimed he was knocked out by masked intruders who kidnapped his 8-month-old son has been convicted of killing the baby.

KYTV reports (http://bit.ly/zBsYaw) a Jasper County jury deliberated about four hours Wednesday before finding Eddie Salazar guilty of second-degree murder. The 31-year-old Carthage man faces 10 to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced April 30.

The disappearance of Eddie Salazar Jr. in February 2010 briefly sparked an Amber Alert after the father told investigators the infant was taken by armed strangers. The baby's body was found two days later in the Spring River.

The final witness in the three-day trial was a forensic pathologist who testified the baby had three skull fractures and died of blunt force trauma. The defense rested Wednesday without calling any witnesses.