Mo. Man Dies in ATV Crash

PERRYVILLE (AP) - A 26-year-old eastern Missouri man has been killed in an ATV accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Chad M. Unterreiner of Perryville died Friday night when the ATV he was on collided with another ATV in Ste. Genevieve County. Both drivers were ejected.

Unterreiner was pronounced dead at the scene. The other ATV driver was taken to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.