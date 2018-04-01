Mo. Man Gets 4 Years in Prison for Restroom Camera

JACKSON (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to four years in prison for hiding a video camera in a women's restroom.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 52-year-old Frank Fuchs of Cedar Hill was sentenced Monday. He was arrested in August at an office complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo., after a female soldier from the U.S. Army recruiting office in the building found a video camera under a restroom stall wall.

Fuchs was sentenced to three years in prison in November for a similar crime in Jefferson County, Mo. In that case, a store employee found the hidden camera in a grocery store in House Springs. Fuchs was not a store employee but was identified from photos taken from the camera.