Mo. Man Gets Life in Prison for Daughter's Death

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- A Cass County man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 4-month-old daughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Moreno Antonio Salinas of Lake Winnebago was sentenced Monday in the April 2010 death of his daughter, Avee Marie Hunter.

Salinas was convicted of first-degree murder in December, after a cousin told authorities that the two conspired to kill the baby by abusing her.

The Kansas City Star reports Salinas repeatedly threw the girl on the bed, hanged her upside down, shook and flipped her around and squeezed the air out of her lungs.

The child had injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome when taken to the hospital. She had been treated earlier for seizures.

Salina's cousin is awaiting trial on assault charges.