Mo. Man in Car-Train Collision

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - A Warrensburg man was injured when the vehicle he was in was hit by a passenger train in western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the accident happened Saturday when the vehicle the man was failed to stop at a railroad crossing west of Knob Noster. The 52-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to a Kansas City hospital.

The Highway Patrol says the train, which was headed to Kansas City, hit the vehicle's rear passenger side.