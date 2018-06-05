Mo.Man Indicted in Money-Laundering Scheme

SPRINGFIELD - A southwest Missouri man has been indicted in a scheme to launder the proceeds of a scheme to sell spent cooking oil that had been stolen from restaurants.

Sixty-one-year-old John Arnold of Everton also is accused of being a felon in possession of firearms. The U.S. attorney's office says he was charged in a four-count indictment returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

The indictment alleges that Arnold sold more than $235,000 of stolen spent cooking oil to recyclers from May 2010 through August 2011. He is accused of using the proceeds to purchase several vehicles.

Spent cooking oil is the byproduct of cooking oil that restaurants used for frying foods. Restaurants have collection boxes on site in which their used cooking oil is stored.