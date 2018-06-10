Mo. Man Pleads Guilty to Mass. Teen Sex Case in Rhode Island

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to charges that he took a 17-year-old girl with learning disabilities from Massachusetts to Rhode Island, where he sold her for sex.

Thirty-year-old Stephen Ardrey, Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday acknowledged he met the girl online and corresponded with her for months. In September, he met her at a library in Medfield, Mass., and they made their way to a motel in West Greenwich, R.I.

She was found in neighboring Coventry after someone saw them walking together.

Ardrey has been in federal custody since.

He pleaded guilty to trafficking a minor and transporting a minor to engage in sex.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for May 15.