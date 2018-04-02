Mo. Man Pleads in Rape of Girl, 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A 47-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the rape of an 8-year-old girl.

Randy Lande of Independence pleaded guilty Monday in Jackson County court to 12 felonies, including one count of forcible rape, one count of first-degree statutory rape and five counts of forcible sodomy.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of supplying liquor to a minor.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/MBN36D ) that his plea agreement stipulates that Lande will be sentenced to 30 years on each felony and one year on the misdemeanor. The sentences are to run concurrently.

When he was arrested, Lande was on probation from Cass County for a separate child sexual abuse charge.