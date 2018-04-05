Mo. Man Pleads Not Guilty in Daughter's Death

By: Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Mo. - An Independence man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 10-week-old daughter.

Twenty-four-year-old Alex A. Gilbert is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond in Lafayette County after pleading on Thursday.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said the baby died Monday after being found unresponsive at her home last Friday.

The Independence Examiner reports an autopsy found she suffered a skull fracture, brain damage and numerous broken bones.

Gilbert's next scheduled court appearance is May 29.