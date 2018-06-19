Mo. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in Brother's Death

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - An Independence man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his brother.

Forty-nine-year-old David L. Womack pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday in the death of 58-year-old Bill Womack outside their mother's home in Carrollton in January 2011.

David Womack pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He had been scheduled for trial on June 27. The case was transferred from Carroll County to Ray County.

The Independence Examiner reports Bill Womack was checking on the men's mother when he was shot. He had been upset about David's alleged domestic violence against his girlfriend before the shooting.