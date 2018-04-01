Mo. Mayor's Anti-Semitic Statements on City Agenda

By: The Associated Press

MARIONVILLE (AP) - Officials in the southwest Missouri community of Marionville were expected to discuss anti-Semitic statements made by the city's mayor in support of a white supremacist accused of killing three people at Jewish community sites in Kansas.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Mayor Dan Clevenger's support of 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Cross resulted in the resignation of Alderwoman Jessica Wilson and City Attorney Paul Link. The city's Board of Aldermen was planning to discuss a resolution about his statements Monday night.

Cross is accused of fatally shooting 69-year-old William Corporon and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood, on April 13 in Overland Park, Kan., and 53-year-old Terri LaManno at a nearby Jewish retirement complex.

Clevenger told the News-Leader last week he believes Jews have played a role in hurting the American economy.