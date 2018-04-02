Mo. Medicaid Director out of a Job

JEFFERSON CITY - The director of Missouri's Medicaid health care program is out of a job.

Ian McCaslin confirmed to The Associated Press that as of Tuesday, he is no longer the director of the MO HealthNet Division of the Department of Social Services.

McCaslin declined to say whether he resigned or was dismissed by Gov. Jay Nixon's administration.

A Nixon spokesman referred questions to the department. The department provided a memo from Director Alan Freeman noting McCaslin is leaving but did not elaborate.

McCaslin was hired to direct Missouri's Medicaid program in August 2007 by former Republican Gov. Matt Blunt. He was retained when Nixon, a Democrat, took over in 2009.

Before coming to Missouri, McCaslin was a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and an attending physician at Boston Children's Hospital.