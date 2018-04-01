MO Meth Busts Down, Still Most in U.S.

AP-MO--Meth Busts Meth busts down in Missouri JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Methamphetamine busts are declining in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says there were two-thousand-252 meth incidents last year -- down 19 percent from the previous year and the lowest total since 2001. Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Tim Hull attributes the decrease to new anti-meth laws that took effect last year and to strong enforcement efforts by law officers. A law that took effect last July requires medicines containing pseudoephedrine to be placed behind the pharmacy counter. Pseudoephedrine is a common ingredient in meth. Even with the decline, the patrol says that Missouri still led the nation in methamphetamine busts last year. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-15-06 1535EST