Mo. Mom Sentenced for Attacking Son's Dealer

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman was chastised by a judge but then placed on probation for hitting a man with a baseball bat because she believed he was selling heroin to her son.

Fifty-four-year-old Sherrie Gavan of Imperial was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for third-degree assault.

Gavan testified during her trial that she had tried everything to protect her son, Clayton, from drug use. When her efforts failed in 2011, she hit 21-year-old Joshua Loyd, whom she believed supplied the drugs, with an aluminum bat.

Loyd was not hurt but he said in a statement Tuesday that he was not a drug dealer and the case had damaged his reputation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Clayton Gavan says he's been off drugs for more than a year.