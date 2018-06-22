Mo. Mom Sentenced to Prison After Fatal Car Crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri woman whose son died in a car accident while she was talking on a cellphone has been sentenced to one year in a county jail.

Thirty-one-year-old Stephanie Wiebold of Meta was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to careless and imprudent driving.

Her 2-year-old son, Dallen Rackers, died when Wiebold's car went off the road and hit a rock embankment.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports police said Meta was on the phone when the accident occurred.

Police also said her son was unrestrained while riding in the back seat and was thrown forward by the impact. Dallen died a few weeks after the accident.