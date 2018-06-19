Mo. Mother Admits Smothering Infant Son

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - As her trial was scheduled to begin, a Springfield woman admits that she smothered her infant son with a pillow.

Twenty-six-year-old Tatianna Light pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the October 2010 death of 2-month-old Kaiden Light at her home.

Prosecutors say the plea was not part of a plea bargain. Light is scheduled to be sentenced in February and faces 10 to 30 years in prison.

Authorities say Light originally told investigators that she found her son on his stomach on a bed and he was not breathing. She later admitted that she smothered her son with a pillow for about an hour.