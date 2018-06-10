Mo. Mother Charged with Not Getting Kids to School

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A St. Joseph mother faces a misdemeanor charge after prosecutors alleged her children were chronically absent or tardy over a four-month span.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 44-year-old Atcha Boyington is charged with a misdemeanor count of violating the education requirement for a child. Prosecutors alleged that the 8-year-old child and 7-year-old child she had custody of were absent or tardy for 54 days out of 68 school days. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The probable cause statement say Boyington failed to cause the children to attend school on a regular basis or provide home instruction.

Boyington was issued a criminal summons and required to appear for arraignment Nov. 25.