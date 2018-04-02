Mo. National Guard to Hold Deployment Ceremonies

COLUMBIA - There will be a deployment ceremony for the 175th Military Police Battalion Friday, September 2 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will take place at Columbia College on 1001 Rogers Street.

The Missouri National Guard will hold four deployment ceremonies for the more than 450 Citizen-Soldiers who are deploying to Qatar in September.

The Soldiers, who are under the command of the 175th Military Police Battalion and Lt. Col. Sharon Martin, have been undergoing extensive pre-mobilization training in Missouri for their yearlong mission.

Qatar is located across the Persian Gulf from Iran and serves as a central hub for all U.S. military activity in the region. The unit will be providing security for military bases and personnel in Qatar, which is both a staging area for equipment and a rest and relaxation area for military personnel.

The Guardsmen serve with the 3175th Chemical Company, based in St. Louis County; the 2175th Military Police Company, of Hannibal and Moberly; the 1137th Military Police Company, of Kennett, Jackson and Doniphan; and Headquarters Company of the 175th Military Police Battalion, based in Columbia.

The unit will spend a year in Qatar on a security mission. Each of the units falls under 70th Troop Command control, the largest brigade in the Missouri National Guard.