Mo. Natural Gas Customers to Seek Rate Decrease

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Customers of Missouri Gas Energy will pay less for their natural gas because of lower wholesale prices.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/120hD6f ) reports that the rate decrease takes effect Monday will save the average customer about $32 per year.

About 65 to 75 percent of a customer's natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. Missouri Gas Energy serves about 500,000 natural gas customers in Missouri, including those in Joplin.