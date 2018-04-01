Mo. Offering Incentives to Invensys Controls

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is offering $1.1 million of incentives for an expansion at a West Plains business that Gov. Jay Nixon says could create 200 jobs.

Nixon highlighted plans Monday for Invensys Controls to add eight production lines as part of a $6.9 million expansion. The south-central Missouri company makes gas delivery control systems for appliances such as ovens and stoves.

Nixon says Invensys plans to add about 100 jobs soon, with the potential to create up to 200 jobs within two years. The governor says some of those jobs could be transferred back to the U.S. from Mexico, where the company is closing a plant.

The Department of Economic Development is offering tax credits under Missouri's enterprise zone program, as well as aid for job training and employee recruitment.