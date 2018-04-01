Mo. Officials Decline to Comment on Execution Supply

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The head of the Missouri Corrections Department is remaining silent on whether the state has enough of its execution drug to carry out next week's scheduled lethal injection.

Director George Lombardi told the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday that he couldn't comment on the state's drug supply. But he did say the state cannot stockpile pentobarbital produced by a compounding pharmacy because of its shelf life.

The Oklahoma-based Apothecary Shoppe agreed this week to not supply the drug to Missouri for its next execution.

Michael Taylor is scheduled to die Feb. 26 for the abduction, rape and murder of a 15-year-old Kansas City girl. Gov. Jay Nixon has said the department is prepared to carry out the execution.

Republicans on the Senate committee said it's important to impose the death penalty.